Around Town: Gop women to hear program on homeland security Updated at
Former Gastonia City Councilman Walt Kimble, a retired police chief, will be the guest speaker at the Gaston Republican Women meeting at noon on Thursday, Feb. 16. He will speak on homeland security. Kimble, who served on city council from 2011-15, was chief of police of the Rockaway Township Police Department in Rockaway, N.J., from 2002 to 2008.
