Answer Man: What's being built behind Brixx Pizza

Answer: Tindol Ford Subaru Roush expects to open up its commercial truck shop by mid-May in the spot that once was the home of the Gaston County Police Department. The dealership will continue to house its main business at 1901 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, but the commercial truck shop will allow the dealer to service much larger trucks from Ford 250s to Ford 750s, as well as recreational vehicles, work trucks and church and airport shuttle vans. "There's a real need in the community for dedicated service to work trucks and bigger trucks," said Natalie Tindol, dealer principal of Tindol Ford.

