A year after approval, $3.5 million i...

A year after approval, $3.5 million in county township grants still being paid out

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

When Gaston County leaders first proposed spending $3.5 million on 'township grants' in late 2015, critics accused them of funding pet projects for the gain of political favor. A year has passed since that money was formally awarded for 29 different community service projects, funding everything from sewer lines and fire stations, to playgrounds, greenways and gymnasiums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Upd... Wed Cowards 1
Christians Who Have Concerns About Purity & Mod... (Mar '10) Jan 31 JimG 49
New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Jan 26 Howard 6
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 23 Babbs61 20
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Jan 23 Babbs61 15
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,868 • Total comments across all topics: 278,529,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC