A wrongful hanging?

If there's one thing Jason Luker has learned in his time leading discussions of local history, it's that the subject of the last woman to be legally hanged in North Carolina is never off limits. Caroline Shipp, dubiously convicted of murdering her infant son, was put to death in Dallas on a rainy winter morning on Jan. 22, 1892, before a curious and bloodthirsty throng thousands strong.

