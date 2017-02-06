2 arrested in Dallas killing

Ralpheal Davonta Kennedy was shot in his car at the quiet Dallas intersection of South Davis Street and East Carpenter Street around 7:15 p.m. Jan. 31. While Kennedy was fighting for his life at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Dallas Police say Aaron Jamarius Rainey went on the run across the border into South Carolina in a car provided by Amber Renee Deaton. The pair was captured in Sumter County, S.C., on Thursday, a day before Kennedy died on his 25th birthday.  Shortly after the shooting, police said that witnesses reported a suspect or suspects in a red car had shot at Kennedy and then driven off.

