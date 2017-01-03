Woman testifies to hearing man's last...

Woman testifies to hearing man's last breath

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

As a shotgun blast blew a hole through her windshield, the Gastonia woman didn't know if she had been hit. “I wasn't sure if he shot me or not, then I looked down and saw the blood,” Candy Zinna said from the witness stand Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse 7 hr The Reaper 5
tracy alan alexander 22 hr curious 12
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08) Jan 1 FrancesSwaggart 399
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec '16 Anonymous 17
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Dec '16 pissed off 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC