Woman, man held up in parking lot Updated at

Updated at
The incident happened in the parking lot of Bi-Lo at 2601 S. New Hope Road in Gastonia at 4:20 p.m. A woman was loading groceries into her car when a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. The woman complied then the armed man targeted someone else who was to his car.
