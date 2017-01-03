Who killed Martic Carothers?

Who killed Martic Carothers?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Four men teamed up to kill a Gastonia man in front of his wife and children. Almost 10 years later, police are seemingly no close to figuring out who killed Martic Lasalle Carothers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tracy alan alexander 2 hr Tracey Alexander 10
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 5 Michael 3
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08) Jan 1 FrancesSwaggart 399
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec '16 Anonymous 17
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Dec '16 pissed off 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,470 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,446

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC