Unsolved homicide: Troubled life may have led to violent death
That's the number of unsolved city homicide cases more than five years old, according to the Gastonia Police Department's website. People were killed and investigators were called to the scene of a crime to begin work on identifying a killer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev michael adkins
|2 hr
|Nope
|6
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Fri
|Friendofrev
|4
|tracy alan alexander
|Fri
|snooper
|7
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Thu
|Michael
|3
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|FrancesSwaggart
|399
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC