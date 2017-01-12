Unity Place honors Dr. King

The Gaston County Organization for Community Concerns held its 29th Martin Luther King Jr. Mass Celebration at St. Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church at Unity Place in Gastonia. Several speakers discussed the legacy of the civil rights leader and his influence on the nation and local community.

