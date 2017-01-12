Unity Place honors Dr. King
The Gaston County Organization for Community Concerns held its 29th Martin Luther King Jr. Mass Celebration at St. Stephens A.M.E. Zion Church at Unity Place in Gastonia. Several speakers discussed the legacy of the civil rights leader and his influence on the nation and local community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pot
|6 hr
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC