Two men charged with overnight shooting

Two men charged with overnight shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

According to police a man got into a fight with Onkevious Diquezejuwon Thomas and Shon Conneil Williams Jr. just before midnight near the parking lot of Omni Mart convenience store on Linwood Road. The encounter escalated, and one of the two men pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the knee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) 17 hr Babbs61 20
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) 18 hr Babbs61 15
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Sun Wacka 3
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 12 Sharqwam 6
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC