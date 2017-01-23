Two men charged with overnight shooting
According to police a man got into a fight with Onkevious Diquezejuwon Thomas and Shon Conneil Williams Jr. just before midnight near the parking lot of Omni Mart convenience store on Linwood Road. The encounter escalated, and one of the two men pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the knee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|17 hr
|Babbs61
|20
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|Babbs61
|15
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Sun
|Wacka
|3
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC