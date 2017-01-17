Times-News to move printing to Fayett...

Times-News to move printing to Fayetteville Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Burlington Times News

The Times-News will move its press operations to Fayetteville in March as parent company GateHouse Media consolidates printing for its North Carolina newspapers. The Times-News has been laid out in Austin, Texas, for almost a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Tue Ember 2
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Mon IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 14 New to town 16
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 12 Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Jan 10 curious 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC