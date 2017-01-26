Teens accused of robbing pizza delivery guy Updated at

Teens accused of robbing pizza delive...

Police say Angelo Cedric Wilson used a 9 mm pistol to steal cash, pizza, a pizza warmer and soft drinks valued at $55.78 from a Papa John's Pizza employee. Wilson, 16, of Catawba Creek Drive, Gastonia, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

