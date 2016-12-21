Suspect in trooper-involved shooting still in hospital

The man Highway Patrol claims tried to assault a trooper with his car remains in critical condition a week after the incident. Jeremy Terrell Lewis was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte on Dec. 27 after he was shot in a Gastonia parking lot by Christopher Wade, a trooper in his first week out of training.

