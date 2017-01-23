Sorority treats kids to showing of 'Hidden Figures' Updated at
In celebration of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's third Sisterly Relations Day and its 109th Founders' Day, Gastonia's Zeta Mu Omega Chapter members honored the legacy, sisterhood and service mission of their sorority on Jan. 15. They had lunch at Amberjack Seafood and Steaks where they enjoyed food and fellowship. Afterward they met family, friends and A.S.C.E.N.D students at the Gastonia Regal Theater to view the movie, “Hidden Figures” -- currently the No.
