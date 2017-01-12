Security experts warn about possible violence at inauguration
As the nation's security agencies gear up for President-elect Donald Trump 's inauguration on Friday, some experts in the field are warning of the potential for volatility. "Unlike previous inaugurations in presidential history, this is predicted to be the most volatile," said Ross Bulla, a security expert and founder of The Treadstone Group in Denver, North Carolina.
