Screen shot: Gastonia's Jim Chander shared scene with Mary Tyler Moore

A group of Civil War re-enactors made a trip to Bottoms Bridge, Va., in 1987 to be cast as extras in the TV mini-series “Lincoln.” Among them was long-time Little Theater Gastonia actor Jim Chandler. Chandler, who was 'bitten by the acting bug' in high school, was excited to be an extra in a movie for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.