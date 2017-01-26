Screen shot: Gastonia's Jim Chander s...

Screen shot: Gastonia's Jim Chander shared scene with Mary Tyler Moore

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A group of Civil War re-enactors made a trip to Bottoms Bridge, Va., in 1987 to be cast as extras in the TV mini-series “Lincoln.” Among them was long-time Little Theater Gastonia actor Jim Chandler. Chandler, who was 'bitten by the acting bug' in high school, was excited to be an extra in a movie for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) 15 hr Howard 6
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 23 Babbs61 20
sex in gastonia (Sep '13) Jan 23 Babbs61 15
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Jan 22 Wacka 3
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Jan 16 IamGod 19
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,300,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC