Schiele Museum foundation fix poised to get underway
Gastonia building inspectors have approved a construction permit that will allow the repair of a flaw in the museum's foundation. The $200,000 fix will be carried out by Quinn Sales, the parent company of Custom Paving and Custom Building Systems in Gastonia, which submitted a low bid on the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Sat
|Godisgod
|4
|New Gaston County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Jan 26
|Howard
|6
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|20
|sex in gastonia (Sep '13)
|Jan 23
|Babbs61
|15
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC