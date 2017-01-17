Police: Man stole steak, beer and assaulted EMT Updated at

Arrest reports say Reid went into Kwik Stop on West Garrison Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday, and he walked out with a can of Natural Ice beer, two Slim Jims and two packs of Newport cigarettes. The 23-year-old man didn't make it far before he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple drug possession because he allegedly had three Xanax tablets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.