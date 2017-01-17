Police: Man stole steak, beer and assaulted EMT Updated at
Arrest reports say Reid went into Kwik Stop on West Garrison Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday, and he walked out with a can of Natural Ice beer, two Slim Jims and two packs of Newport cigarettes. The 23-year-old man didn't make it far before he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple drug possession because he allegedly had three Xanax tablets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Tue
|Ember
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC