Police: Man kidnapped, car stolen

Police: Man kidnapped, car stolen

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Mooresville man kidnapped from a Gastonia hotel room was forced to jump from his own vehicle to flee to safety on Wednesday. Police say Nicholas Keziah was drinking with a white male and a white female in a room at the Budget Inn on West Franklin Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the woman cut him in his ear with a knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) 3 hr Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse 6 hr Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Tue curious 12
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec '16 Anonymous 17
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC