Police: Man kidnapped, car stolen
A Mooresville man kidnapped from a Gastonia hotel room was forced to jump from his own vehicle to flee to safety on Wednesday. Police say Nicholas Keziah was drinking with a white male and a white female in a room at the Budget Inn on West Franklin Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the woman cut him in his ear with a knife.
