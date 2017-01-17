Police: Man facing child abuse charges had meth, concealed gun
The Gaston County father who is currently being accused of allowing his young son to shoot himself was arrested again and charged with felony meth possession and carrying a concealed handgun. Michael Shawn Walls was one of four arrested by Lincolnton Police last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|4 hr
|Ember
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|19 hr
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC