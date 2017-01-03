Police: Lowe's cashier stole nearly $...

Police: Lowe's cashier stole nearly $23,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Gaston County woman was arrested Wednesday after nearly $23,000 was reported stolen from the store where she was employed. Police say Karen Lee Boggan, of 107 E. Maryland Ave. in Bessemer City, embezzled $22,975 from the Lowe's Home Improvement store on East Franklin Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tracy alan alexander 14 hr curious 1
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Tue Doc 8
do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08) Jan 1 FrancesSwaggart 399
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 1 Happy 2
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec 8 Anonymous 17
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 1
News Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U... Nov '16 Livia fred 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Gaston County was issued at January 05 at 9:36AM EST

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,495 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,138

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC