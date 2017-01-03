Police: Lowe's cashier stole nearly $23,000
A Gaston County woman was arrested Wednesday after nearly $23,000 was reported stolen from the store where she was employed. Police say Karen Lee Boggan, of 107 E. Maryland Ave. in Bessemer City, embezzled $22,975 from the Lowe's Home Improvement store on East Franklin Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tracy alan alexander
|14 hr
|curious
|1
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Tue
|Doc
|8
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|FrancesSwaggart
|399
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 1
|Happy
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|1
|Police: Man used wire-wrapped bat for assault U...
|Nov '16
|Livia fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC