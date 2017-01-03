Police: Impaired woman claimed to be designated driver
After crashing a car into a ditch and witnessing the vehicle catch fire, a Dallas woman told police she was trying to be a designated driver. The problem for Whitney Leigh Warren is that when Gastonia Police asked for her participation in a breath test, she blew a 0.18.
