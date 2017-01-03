Police: Impaired woman claimed to be ...

Police: Impaired woman claimed to be designated driver

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

After crashing a car into a ditch and witnessing the vehicle catch fire, a Dallas woman told police she was trying to be a designated driver. The problem for Whitney Leigh Warren is that when Gastonia Police asked for her participation in a breath test, she blew a 0.18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse 1 hr Michael 3
tracy alan alexander 1 hr MattF 4
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08) Jan 1 FrancesSwaggart 399
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 1 Happy 2
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec 8 Anonymous 17
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Dec 6 pissed off 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Gaston County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC