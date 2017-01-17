Police: Habitual thief at it again Updated at

According to arrest reports, Ware stole cases of Bud Light from Ingles Market in Dallas on Dec. 22. Police attempted to pull her car over on South Gaston Street, but she refused to stop, police reports say. The pursuit continued into Gastonia where police reports say she hit a car on Rankin Lake Road near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

