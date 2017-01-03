Police: Habitual felon used stolen cards Updated at
A habitual felon is back behind bars because he stole a debit card and used it to buy beer and cigarettes, police say. Canup, 40, of Springbrook Circle, Gastonia, used a woman's debit card to buy $123.78 worth of beer and cigarettes from Dallas Grocery, a convenience store on East Trade Street in Dallas.
