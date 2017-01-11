Police: Armed burglary fugitive tried to hide
When police cornered a Gastonia woman accused of armed burglary in another state, she reportedly hoped hiding would get her out of trouble. Unfortunately for Erica Wilson Kellenbenz, that action just landed her another charge and put the man who allegedly housed her in jail, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|1 hr
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Tue
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|12
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC