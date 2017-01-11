Police: Armed burglary fugitive tried...

Police: Armed burglary fugitive tried to hide

48 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

When police cornered a Gastonia woman accused of armed burglary in another state, she reportedly hoped hiding would get her out of trouble. Unfortunately for Erica Wilson Kellenbenz, that action just landed her another charge and put the man who allegedly housed her in jail, as well.

