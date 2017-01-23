No answers in Herrera's slaying

Antonio Ernesto Herrera was on his way home from a convenience store when an attempted robbery tragically cut his life short in 2008. Herrera, a 25-year-old Mexico native living in Gastonia's Highland community, died after being shot in the chest sometime before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 along the 200 block of North Ransom Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.