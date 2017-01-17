New sculpture installed at park, dedication set for February
The geometric thingamajig may prompt a few quizzical looks from passers-by at the intersection of Second Avenue and Marietta Street. But "Discursus," as it's officially known, was created to honor very specific elements of the city's rich history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|2 hr
|Ember
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|18 hr
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC