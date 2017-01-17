NC woman lost 200lbs after she couldn...

NC woman lost 200lbs after she couldn't fit in plane seat

4 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Room for maneuver! Obese woman who was left humiliated when she found she couldn't fit into her plane seat reveals how the shameful incident motivated her to shed 200LBS Monica Thomas, from Gastonia, North Carolina, was on her way to Las Vegas for her cousin's wedding when the distressing incident occurred The 44-year-old - who at her heaviest weighed 410lbs - used the moment as a springboard to transform her lifestyle A woman has told how she was left humiliated after she could not fit into her seat on an airplane - motivating her to lose 200lbs. Monica Thomas, from Gastonia, North Carolina, was on her way to Las Vegas for her cousin's wedding when the distressing incident occurred.

Gastonia, NC

