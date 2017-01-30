Miss Mount Holly Scholarship Pageant set for Feb. 19
The Miss Gastonia Scholarship Association has received rights from the Miss North Carolina Organization to produce the 2017 pageant. It will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Stuart W. Cramer High School, 101 Lakewood Road, Belmont.
