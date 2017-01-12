Man wanted for attempted murder turns self in
Luciano Flores turned himself in to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office on Sunday on an attempted murder charge in Gaston County. Flores, 21, 103 W. Warren St., Shelby, is accused of a shooting his cousin, Daniel Ledzema, and kidnapping his girlfriend, Deanna Leigh Toney, around 10 p.m. Saturday near the Grab n Go parking lot at 1721 Bessemer City Road, Gastonia, according to reports from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.
