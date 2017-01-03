Man charged in officer-involved shooting

Man charged in officer-involved shooting

The man shot by a highway patrolman has been indicted on assault charges, and the trooper who pulled the trigger has been cleared of any wrongdoing. A Gaston County Grand Jury has handed down indictments for Jeremy Terrell Lewis on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

