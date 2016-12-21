Man accused of soliciting a child seeks counseling

Known for dressing up as movie characters to entertain children, the Gastonia man was arrested in a sting operation executed by investigators the next county over. An officer posed as a 14-year-old child on social media. Geressy reportedly discussed meeting to engage in sexual activity and showed up at a predetermined location wearing a black suit, tie and sunglasses like a character in the movie, "Men in Black." He also arrived in a 1987 Ford Crown Victoria that is a replica of the car used in the movie, according to reports.

