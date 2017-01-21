Man accused of running meth lab Updated Jan 21, 2017 at
Police arrested Domenichi Samir Fair, 38, of Dolphin Street, on Friday evening. He is charged with 11 felony drug charges, including manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, and maintaining a dwelling house that was used for keeping a selling a controlled substance, and several misdemeanors.
