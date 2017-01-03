Ice, ice baby: Snow threat increases ...

Ice, ice baby: Snow threat increases for Gaston County

As a jaded North Carolinian with a long memory of false winter weather teases, take the prediction for what you will. But yes, forecasters are saying there's a good possibility of up to 3 inches of snow falling around here Friday night and much of Saturday.

