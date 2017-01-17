I-85 closed because of man sitting on bridge Updated at
Interstate 85 is closed in both directions in Gastonia while police attempt to coax a man off of a bridge. As of 12:45 p.m., the incident was occurring at the overpass along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Jan 17
|Ember
|2
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Jan 16
|IamGod
|19
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC