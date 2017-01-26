'He liked to have fun'

A Gastonia man died after suffering third-degree burns over most of his body resulting from falling into a bonfire in Lowell late Thursday night. Thomas "Tom" Sliney, 49, was at a bonfire outside a residence on the 500 block of Lineberger Road in Lowell when for an unknown reason he fell into the fire around 9:30 p.m., said Lowell Police Chief Scott Bates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.