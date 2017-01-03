Groups to pay tribute to MLK
The legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored in word and song this weekend. And one organization will present awards to three people whose work in the community has helped bring people together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 6
|snooper
|7
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 5
|Michael
|3
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|FrancesSwaggart
|399
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|17
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC