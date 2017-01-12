Gastonia teen killed in wreck

Gastonia teen killed in wreck

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Thomas Smith IV was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang south on Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane at 10:20 p.m. Friday when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Gastonia Police Sgt. Keith McCabe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Thu Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Thu Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Jan 10 curious 12
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec '16 Anonymous 17
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,893,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC