Gastonia teen killed in wreck
Thomas Smith IV was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang south on Robinwood Road near Laurel Lane at 10:20 p.m. Friday when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to Gastonia Police Sgt. Keith McCabe.
