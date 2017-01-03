Gastonia store target of armed robbery
Police are searching for a man who held up a Gastonia convenience store Thursday and left with more than $1,000 in cash and valuables. The man stopped by the Union Mini Mart at 3131 Union Road around 3:40 p.m., using a pistol to force the store's manager to give him money out of the cash register.
