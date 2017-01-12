Gastonia mayor announces bid for re-e...

Gastonia mayor announces bid for re-election Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

When voters last put him in office a little more than a year ago, Gastonia Mayor John Bridgeman wasn't sure he'd ask them to do it a third time. But with 10 months left until the next municipal election, Bridgeman said he's now crystal clear on wanting to retain his seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... 6 hr HelloDevil 1
Pot 19 hr Hungry Howie 2
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Sat New to town 16
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 12 Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Jan 10 curious 12
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,918 • Total comments across all topics: 277,929,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC