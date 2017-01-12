Gastonia mayor announces bid for re-election Updated at
When voters last put him in office a little more than a year ago, Gastonia Mayor John Bridgeman wasn't sure he'd ask them to do it a third time. But with 10 months left until the next municipal election, Bridgeman said he's now crystal clear on wanting to retain his seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|6 hr
|HelloDevil
|1
|Pot
|19 hr
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Sat
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|Jan 6
|Friendofrev
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC