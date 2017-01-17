Gastonia man wanted on 2013 arrest captured 700 miles away

A Gastonia man's years-long run from law enforcement ended Tuesday morning at the hands of law enforcement some 700 miles away. Robert Eugene Woodward, 46, was apprehended by Arkansas State Police around 9:19 a.m., but not before he allegedly swerved his Dodge pickup truck through several lanes of traffic on Interstate 30. The chase started after a trooper stopped him and began checking his license.

