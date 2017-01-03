Gastonia man charged with DWI after driving in reverse down snowy street Updated at

Gastonia man charged with DWI after d...

Gastonia man charged with DWI after driving in reverse down snowy street

Gastonia police charged a local man with driving while impaired Sunday after observing him driving in reverse down the middle of a snowy street. Abel Sandoval Galvan, 32, of 338 James St., was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

