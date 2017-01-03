Gastonia man charged with DWI after driving in reverse down snowy street Updated at
Gastonia police charged a local man with driving while impaired Sunday after observing him driving in reverse down the middle of a snowy street. Abel Sandoval Galvan, 32, of 338 James St., was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
