Gastonia man accused of armed robbery Updated at
Police arrested Eric Steven Smarr Jr., 23, of North York Street, on Saturday. He is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking/entering to terrorize or injure, and possession of a schedule II substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
