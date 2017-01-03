Gastonia citied among top cities for new college graduates to live in Updated at
Gastonia has landed on a top 10 list for being among the choice cities in the nation for new college graduates to live in. GoodCall.com, a website based in Fort Mill, S.C., put Gastonia in fifth place on its ranking of the 2017 Best Cities for New Grads.
