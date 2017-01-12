Gastonia aims to clean up clutter of ...

Gastonia aims to clean up clutter of illegal signs on utility poles, roadsides Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Whether you're spreading the word about store openings, sales, church services, homes on the market, or anything else, a sign is often the way to get the message out. But when you staple that flyer onto a local utility pole, or plant a stake with a placard into the ground along the side of a random road, you're actually breaking the law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) 8 hr Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse 11 hr Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Tue curious 12
News Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up... Jan 6 Friendofrev 4
Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley Jan 3 Doc 8
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) Dec '16 Anonymous 17
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC