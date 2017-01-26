Gastonia 30 mins ago 5:33 p.m.Gastonia's first brewery set to open soon

Gastonia 30 mins ago 5:33 p.m.Gastoni...

A building once described as a red-brick monster is turning into a shopper's paradise as the first of many stores will be opening in Gastonia's historic Loray Mill. The stores are part of a multi-million dollar revitalization of the former textile mill, which includes new apartments and an upscale athletic club.

