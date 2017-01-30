Gaston Pharmacy opens Wednesday with promise of free deliveries Updated at
"In this area of Gastonia, lots of people who need to get to a pharmacy have to drive," said Vimal Patel, manager of the new Gaston Pharmacy at 2605 S. York Road. "But lots of those people don't have transportation."
