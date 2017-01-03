Gaston County Police searching for mi...

Gaston County Police searching for missing girl

55 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Jasmine Nichole Spurling, 14, was last seen walking in the area of the Dollar General store at 4016 S. York Road in Gastonia, according to police. Police say she has had phone contact with her mother since that time and said that she is safe, but Spurling's whereabouts remain unknown.

