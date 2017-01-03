Gaston County Police searching for missing girl
Jasmine Nichole Spurling, 14, was last seen walking in the area of the Dollar General store at 4016 S. York Road in Gastonia, according to police. Police say she has had phone contact with her mother since that time and said that she is safe, but Spurling's whereabouts remain unknown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston County planning new school in Belmont Up...
|7 hr
|Friendofrev
|4
|Rev michael adkins
|7 hr
|Friendofrev
|5
|tracy alan alexander
|14 hr
|snooper
|7
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Thu
|Michael
|3
|Pastor Shelton Joel Shirley
|Jan 3
|Doc
|8
|do married women like to cheat? (Jul '08)
|Jan 1
|FrancesSwaggart
|399
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|17
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC