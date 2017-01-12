Friends remember Gaston County teen k...

Friends remember Gaston County teen killed in crash

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WBTV

Many friends gathered Monday night to share some of their favorite memories of Thomas Smith, who died too young in a Gaston County crash Friday night. Just months before graduating, the 17-year-old Ashbrook High School student died when officials said he veered off the road and hit a tree on Robinwood Road in Gastonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13) 2 hr IamGod 19
Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald...... Sun HelloDevil 1
Pot Jan 14 Hungry Howie 2
What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10) Jan 14 New to town 16
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse Jan 12 Sharqwam 6
tracy alan alexander Jan 10 curious 12
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,192 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC