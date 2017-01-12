Friends remember Gaston County teen killed in crash
Many friends gathered Monday night to share some of their favorite memories of Thomas Smith, who died too young in a Gaston County crash Friday night. Just months before graduating, the 17-year-old Ashbrook High School student died when officials said he veered off the road and hit a tree on Robinwood Road in Gastonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dr who prescribes pain medication for chronic m... (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|IamGod
|19
|Darlene sue adkins ridley johnson and ronald......
|Sun
|HelloDevil
|1
|Pot
|Jan 14
|Hungry Howie
|2
|What streets do the hookers hang (Mar '10)
|Jan 14
|New to town
|16
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Black teens charged with hate crime No Remorse
|Jan 12
|Sharqwam
|6
|tracy alan alexander
|Jan 10
|curious
|12
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC